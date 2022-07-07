Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 July 2022 –There are traffic cops stationed outside Wilson Aiport who are demanding bribes from Uber Drivers before allowing them in.

According to a disgruntled Uber Driver, each driver has to part with a bribe before being allowed to drop or pick up a client at the airport.

The greedy cops shamelessly take bribes in broad daylight and considering the number of cabs that operate at the airport daily, the rogue cops are definitely making a killing.

Their photos were posted on social media so that the necessary action can be taken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.