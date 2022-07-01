Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has confessed to lying to Kenyans for years about his alleged degree.

In most of his interviews, Sakaja often claimed that he graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Nairobi.

But in what appeared that Sakaja has never graduated from a Kenyan university, UoN in reference insisted that Sakaja was still a student and has not completed his course.

Speaking during an interview, Sakaja, who is the UDA gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi, admitted that he never completed his degree due to a lack of school fees.

The controversial politician revealed that he only has a few units remaining in his course to finish his degree course.

“I studied actuarial science at UoN for four years but did not graduate for lack of fees. It was a difficult process. By the time I could go back, I was too embarrassed to go back to class,” he said.

Sakaja noted that he acquired another degree certificate but he was planning on going back to UoN to complete the remaining units.

It was not immediately established how Sakaja lacked fees to complete his degree certificate but raised money that helped him acquire another degree at the same time he allegedly bought his first Mercedez Benz.

The new development comes just a day after the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked senator Sakaja’s degree certificate terming it as fake after the conclusion of the investigation.

