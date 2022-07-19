Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced the cause of death of Kevin Samuels, the controversial social media personality who died back in May at the age of 57.

According to TMZ, the office said Samuels’ death was “a result of hypertension,” with the death having been classified as one of natural causes. Notably mentioned in the TMZ report is Atenolol, a beta-blocker that is often prescribed for those with hypertension.

“Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal,” the Medical Examiner’s report states, adding that Samuels was taking Atenolol, a drug used to treat hypertension.

This development should put to rest any further speculation regarding his passing having been in any way suspicious.

Recall, Samuels was with an unknown woman at the time of his death in May.

Samuels’ death first started to spread across social media in May, with the influencer’s mother later revealing this was how she learned of her son’s passing.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out,” she told NBC News at the time. “I didn’t even know.”

Shortly after Samuels’ death, he was featured in an anthology episode of Donald Glover’s Atlanta, playing the “businessman/philanthropist/philosopher/Christian” Robert “Shea” Lee. The episode in question—titled “Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga”—inspired much discussion on Twitter and beyond and was one of several surprise cameo moments from the show’s acclaimed third season.

Due to the controversial nature of his relationship advice, many took Samuels’ death as a chance to criticize the late YouTuber, something T.I. called people out for on social media.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” the rapper argued at the time. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”