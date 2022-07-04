Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is causing ripples across the country with his strange manifesto.

This is according to TIFA Research Analyst Tom Wolf who stated that there was a high possibility of a presidential run-off thanks to Prof George Wajackoyah.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wolf argued that Wajackoyah is likely to eat into the numbers of the two leading presidential candidates, especially Deputy President William Ruto.

He noted that Wajackoyah’s popularity had been catapulted by his unconventional manifesto including promoting the medicinal use of Marijuana as well as snake farming.

To prove his point, Wolf stated that Wajackoyah had secured a 7% support in Nairobi with the numbers eaten from support previously enjoyed by Ruto.

“I think that given the unconventionality of his offerings to Kenyans, I have to say that anything is possible. You may recall that when TIFA did a Nairobi County Survey three weeks ago, he was at 7%,” stated Wolf.

He further noted that Wajackoyah’s support base is the youngest demographic of between 18-year-olds and 24-year-olds whose voter turnout has been the lowest historically.

“I went back and looked at the data and I saw that he has about four times more support among people in the youngest age group, the 18-24 years than he does for people over 35 years old.

“We know in our data also that in terms of both voter registration and the likelihood of voting based on past election data, people in that younger group are less likely to vote than older people. Will that seven percent even materialise,” Wolf added.

In the TIFA survey that covered Nairobi County in June, Wajackoyah, a lawyer by profession, had increased his support base to 7% while that of DP Ruto sank to 25%.

On the other hand, Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, hit the 50% mark, from 41% in May 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST