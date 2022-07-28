Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again shocked Kenyans. This is after he nominated his sister, Kristina Wambui Kenyatta, to the Senate.

In a gazette list by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Jubilee Party nominated Kristina Wambui, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, and 14 others to the Senate.

Other notable names on the list are national Assembly Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar and Lina Chebii Kilimo who is the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of Livestock and fisheries.

The nomination of President Kenyatta’s elder sister to the Senate by Jubilee comes after she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Kenyatta University during its 51st graduation.

Wambui was awarded an Honorary Degree of Humane Letters (Honoris causa) by the Thika Road-based institution.

Meanwhile, in the National Assembly, the President Kenyatta-led party nominated Murang’ a Woman Representative Sabina Chege on a list of 12 nominees.

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Party (ODM) nominated National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi to Parliament in a list of 12 nominees.

In the Senate, the notable nominee by the Orange Party was the party’s National Elections Board Chairperson, Catherine Mumma.

On the other hand, William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated Starehe MP Charles Njagua and Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru among others to the National Assembly.

In the Senate, UDA Secretary Veronica Nduati, Karen Nyamu, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, and former Bomet County Woman Rep Joyce Korir were among the notable nominees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.