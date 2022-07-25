Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – The case regarding the three Venezuelan nationals who were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with sensitive IEBC materials has taken another turn.

This is after it emerged that the three are not IEBC contractors as claimed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

This was revealed by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti after thorough investigations.

In an expose by Kinoti, three foreigners identified as Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos, Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia and Salvador Javier Sosa Suarez were carrying the sensitive election materials as personal belongings.

The bag contained 17 rolls of stickers targeted to serve various polling stations estimated to be 10,000 in number targeted to serve 10 counties.

They are Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Meru, Machakos, Murang’a, Bomet, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua and Kericho.

In a separate bag, Carmago was also found in possession of a personal laptop, a personal monitor, five flash discs, one mobile phone and assorted personal computer accessories.

“The officers have established that the rolls were allegedly the property of IEBC of the Republic of Kenya arrested the suspect and confiscated the stated rolls and went ahead to inquire from the suspect Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos how he came into possession of the same.”

“The suspect confessed that he was given the materials from Panama by his company M/S Smartmatic International Holding B.V,” the DCI’s statement indicated, adding that the material was destined for a private office in Nairobi and not IEBC as Chebukati would have Kenyans believe.

The mentioned counties are perceived battlegrounds in the forthcoming election, with questions emerging on IEBC’s credibility to carry out a free and fair election.

As per the investigations, the three could be linked to Deputy President William Ruto and are in the country under IEBC cover to rig the August elections in favor of the DP.

