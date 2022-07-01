Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – That Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is a loose cannon is not in doubt. Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate has been making reckless and outrageous remarks that have done more harm to Ruto’s presidential bid than good.

So much so that Ruto’s trust in Gachagua has dwindled significantly.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County, Ruto indirectly stated that he does not trust Gachagua with the presidency even a little bit.

This is after he indicated that Gachagua will not succeed him when he finishes his two terms as president.

He noted that from what he has seen, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, whom he rigged out of the running mate post in favor of the wealthy Gachagua, will succeed him in 2032.

The DP told residents that he was mentoring the Senator for a much bigger role in national politics in readiness for the 2032 General Election.

He called on the residents not to be angry that Kindiki missed out on the running mate slot, adding that he was still a young and budding politician.

“I know when I said that Kindiki was not good for the governor’s seat, some of you were angry. This man missed the running mate slot by a whisker and you want him to run around here for local politics?

“Justin Muturi, Gachagua and I are old people and when we finish we shall leave the space for the young one like Kindiki. But before that, we have to plan for them and guide them on what to do so that they can be better through mentorship. After we are done with our 10 years, then it will now be their turn. Are we in agreement?” the DP posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.