Monday, 25 July 2022 – A middle-aged man from Kasarani has disappeared under unclear circumstances.

According to reports by Human Rights Organization Haki Africa, the missing man, identified as Arthur Thoiti Munuhe, was picked up by unknown people at his workplace in Garden City Mall on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at around 2 PM.

He called his family and informed them that his life was in danger.

He last communicated to the family around midnight the day he was kidnapped and said he was being held in a room in Saba Saba, Murang’a County.

His phone was last tracked along Garissa Road.

The family is appealing to anyone who might have information concerning their missing kin to report to the nearest police station.

