The Women’s Health Project of University of Washington Global Assistance Program, Mombasa

The Women’s Health Project, established in 1993, is a collaborative effort of the University of Nairobi (UoN), the University of Washington (UW), the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Mombasa County and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (FHCRC), and the US President’s Emergency Program for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Objectives

To provide clinical care to participants.

To provide high quality care to at-risk and HIV-positive women participating in the high-risk women’s cohort (Mombasa Cohort).

To conduct innovative prevention and treatment research that will contribute substantially to local as well as global knowledge and implementation of effective interventions.

Community Officers

(3 Positions)

Main objective of this position

The Community Officer position serves as a focal person for the outreach program, recruitment and retention, and assists in research data collection, entry, cleaning, and study logistics for different studies at the Women’s Health Project in Mombasa.

Key responsibilities and tasks include;

Work with the Community Section Head to coordinate and recruit eligible participants for research studies.

Assist in coordinating retention activities.

Administer research study surveys.

Assist in coordinating and attending site visits with staff.

Assist in data entry and checking process.

Assist in qualitative data collection.

Assist in coordinating field work, data abstraction, and management of implementation science research studies.

Perform any other assigned duties.

Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Holder of a Diploma in Public Health/Social Sciences/ Community Health and Development

Excellent knowledge of both the city and the peri-urban geographical region of Mombasa.

Strong computer skills.

Ability to work harmoniously with diverse groups of individuals.

Experience working in an ethnically, culturally, and racially diverse environment.

Able to work with minimal supervision, and be ready to work for long hours when necessary.

Fluency in English and Swahili.

Desired

At least 1 – 2 years’ experience in a research, program, or government setting

Have certification in good clinical practices and human subjects training.

Familiarity working with HIV-infected or at-risk for HIV infection individuals.

Certificate in HIV testing and counselling.

Ability to conduct qualitative research interviews and focus group discussions, transcription and translation of qualitative data.

Knowledge of implementation science research.

Terms of Employment:

One (1) year renewable contract as per UW-GAP Kenya scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration:

Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on education levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency

How to Apply:

Applicants who meet the specified requirements should send:

Application letter.

Detailed CV with 3 referees.

Copies of academic and professional certificates.

Pay slip and/or current remuneration if applicable.

Other testimonials together with day-time telephone contact

to infouwkmsa@gmail.com

Email subject should read the position “Community Officer”.

Closing date for applications is 5.00PM on Friday 15th July 2022

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.