Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SOS Children’s Villages in Kenya

Vacancy Announcement: Community Development Worker

SOS Children’s Villages in Kenya is a member of SOS – Kinderdorf International, the largest private child welfare organization in the world.

SOS Children’s Villages in Kenya is a child-focused Non-Governmental Organization established in 1973 to provide care and support to children who have lost or are at risk of losing the care of their biological family.

The organization’s vision is “No child should grow up alone” and its programmes are driven by the mission of “building families for children in need, helping them shape their own futures and sharing in the development of their communities”.

In this regard, the organization works to reduce poverty; increase access to quality education and decent work; reduce inequalities and build strong institutions as laid out in SDGs 1, 4,8,10 and 16.

This is done through programmes that are geared towards addressing the political, economic, health and

social root causes that lead to high levels of child vulnerability and put families at risk of breaking down.

The programmes focus on Alternative Care, Family Strengthening, Youth Empowerment, Education, Health Care and Advocacy.

SOS Children’s Villages in Kenya implements programmes in five (5) of Kenya’s 47 Counties namely Nairobi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Meru.

We seek to recruit suitably qualified person to fill the position of Community Development Worker (Meru Office).

Job Summary: Reporting to the Family Strengthening Coordinator, The Community Development Worker will facilitate program development, provide overall coordination and strategic direction, forge networks with other stakeholders and monitor, evaluate and report on other sub- projects within the family support

program.

H/she will also be responsible for planning and implementing activities within the family support program including the capacity building projects.

In addition, he/she will coordinate the family support program activities and ensure that they conform to the goals and objectives of the family strengthening programs. The position will in particular support the Family support Team Leader in this regard.

Key performance areas and main responsibilities:

1. Management of the Family Support program

Assist in the development of strategies relating to the program

Follow ups and support the community health volunteers in project implementation

Hold monthly meetings with CHVs to review progress of activities

Implement all activities within the family support program

Propose measures for program strengthening especially of the support groups

Prepare detailed annual plans, budgets, reports and planning schedules.

Holds regular reviews and assessments with all beneficiaries /Target Groups, Support Groups, Community Health Workers and contact persons and identify areas for improvement.

Maintain a healthy relationship at all times between the staff, families and contact persons

Develop case plans with all care givers enrolled in the programme

Update of the viral loads for care givers and children who are on care who are enrolled in the project

Develop MOU with all health facilities in the project area

Review the family case plans after every six months

2. Responsible for all Target Group assessments and selection of beneficiaries into the program

Carry out social assessments of the families and individuals referred from the health facilities.

Conduct home visits to families assessed to verify further information given and also establish their economic status.

Using the selection criteria and with the help of the other social workers, select beneficiaries to be supported by the program.

Always maintain an up to date record of beneficiaries in terms of number of families, children, adults, youth and sex.

Ensure that all records are well kept; maintain an excellent filing system in form of hard copies as well as in the computers.

Update the fact sheet and other records on quarterly basis.

3. Facilitate Open communications within the Family Support Team and other departments

Attend regular department meetings.

Ensure that up-to-date records for all reports, minutes of meetings, correspondence etc are properly documented and safely kept.

Facilitate effective communication within the case workers (CHV) in the project area

Facilitate open communication and coordination between the family support program and other programs in the project area.

Objectively resolve problems and make timely decisions affecting the team and the operations of their work.

Facilitate good working relationship with health facilities in the project area

4. Facilitate the educational development of children in the target group

With the assistance of the community representatives develop selection criteria to identify children to be supported for bursary and assist them in the selection.

Monitor the performance and progress of all the children supported in the program every term and develop progress charts.

Prepare holiday programme ensuring that sufficient educational and recreational activities are offered to the children.

Ensure that all the children are ready for school whenever the new term begins by purchasing personal school materials for them well in advance to avoid lateness and delays.

5. Facilitate and ensure the effectiveness of all the support groups, Community Health Workers and community representatives

In collaboration with the VCT counsellors, conduct group counselling sessions for the support groups and provide emotional support.

Organize trainings for the support groups and Community Health Workers according to need.

Facilitate the CHWS and Support groups in their efforts to provide psychological and social support to each other.

Monitor the progress of support groups through attending their meetings at least once every month.

Follow up on the activities of the Community Health Workers and ensure data collection tools are timely filled and collected

Provide incentives in form of trainings and material rewards to the Community Health Workers to motivate them

6. Establish links and develop networks with NGOs, CBOs, donors GOK departments and community

Identify potential donors, government of Kenya departments and private businesses and establish networks.

Coordinate activities with partners in areas of mutual interest.

Maintain good relations with the local and international sponsors through ensuring prompt correspondence and providing regular updates on progress of the programmes.

Handle and respond to high-level correspondence in consultation with the Project Coordinator and/or his appointee.

7. Data Management and Protection

At all times ensures that personal data of donors, sponsors, SOS CV beneficiaries and their families as well as SOS co-workers is handled confidentially and in accordance with prevailing SOS-Kinderdorf International data protection laws.

Combine and rearrange data from source documents where required, enter data from source documents into prescribed computer database, files and forms

Transcribe information into required electronic format, Scan documents into document management systems or databases and store completed documents in designated locations.

Check completed work for accuracy; maintain logbooks or records of activities and tasks undertaken on/in the databases.

Respond to requests for information and access relevant files while ensuring compliance with data integrity and security policies

Ensure that data on all program participants is accurate and up to date as per the set standards / frequency of updating and review (every 3 – 6 Months)

Minimum Qualifications & Experience Required

1. A Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences / Community Development / Child Psychology or related disciplines.

2. Knowledge in data collection, analysis and knowledge management

3. Prior experience with project cycle management in a complex project

4. At least 3 years progressive experience working with vulnerable populations (children, youth, women) and community groups.

5. Previous experience in child -focused organizations working with children on care, protection and advocacy OVC Case management approach will be an added advantage.

6. Strong analytical ability as well as excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Kiswahili is preferred.

7. Must be a team player with excellent interpersonal skills

8. Strong written and oral skills in English, Kiswahili and local language

9. Strong report writing skills.

10. Should be able to ride motor circle

Child Protection Policy: At all times, avoid actions or behavior that could be construed as poor or potentially abusive practice. Whatever decisions and actions taken should be with the best interest of the child in mind.

Data Protection Policy: At all times ensure that personal data of donors, sponsors, SOS Children’s Villages Kenya beneficiaries and their families as well as co-workers is handled confidentially and in accordance with prevailing SOS-Kinderdorf International data protection laws.

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send a Cover Letter & updated CV in PDF with details of 3 traceable referees one of which must be immediate former employer to recruitment@soskenya.org addressed to the Human Resources

and Administration Manager to reach us on or before 10th July 2022.

The email Ref should be ‘Community Development Worker – Meru’

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

SOS Children’s Villages holds strict child safeguarding principles and a zero-tolerance policy for conducts of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse in the workplace and other places where the organization’s activities are rendered. Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police

clearance reference check processes.

SOS Children’s Villages is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the

core values of best practice, diversity and equality.