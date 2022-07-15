Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Legendary comedian and Would I Lie To You star Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The Welsh comedian and TV star took to his Facebook page to confirm the news, though he hasn’t revealed what type of cancer he is battling.

He wrote on Facebook: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights. I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone…but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash.”

The star went on to confirm that he’ll be taking a break from the showbiz scene while continuing his treatment path.

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks star continued: “Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”