Client Relations Officer
Applications Time
2022-07-05 – 2022-07-12
About the position
The Client Relations Officer is responsible for facilitating the day-to-day communication between our clients and our Laboratory, ensuring exceptional client experience, and cultivating long-term client relationships with Pathologist Lancet Kenya.
The Officer will also maintain public relations with existing and prospective clients on behalf of Lancet by handling inbound and outbound queries from clients by making sure that relevant information and excellent customer service is provided to clients.
Challenging Demands of the Job
The typical demands of this job, that are outside of the direct control of the post holder, are the following:
- Ability to work under pressure / and remain focused on the task at hand
- Ability to maintain confidentiality and behave in an ethical manner
- To be highly resilient and maintain a positive self-image.
Decisions and Judgments
The post holder works within a highly regulated environment which is characterised by clear work instructions and standard operating procedures.
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Science Degree
- Experience working in a Laboratory setting
- Has at least 1-2 years Customer Experience
- Strong working knowledge of office suites in computer applications
Summary of Key Responsibilities
DOCTORS’ HOSPITALS LIAISON
- Liaise with doctors and Facilities to assist with queries, complaints and following up on patients results with relevant departments to ensure that doctor receives results.
- Liaise with clients regarding test information, customer complaints and compliments to ensure that customers receive correct and adequate information and where necessary to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Liaise with Lancet staff to respond to client queries.
- Logging tasks for doctors’ orders where applicable (consumables, request forms etc.).
- Route and redirect calls to appropriate resources to ensure that customers are assisted promptly by relevant parties.
- Assist with collecting of samples from clients and doctors’ rooms and delivery of results where necessary.
MARKETING INTELLIGENCE
- Review clients trend analysis (to avert any loss of business due to internal mitigatable occurrences)
- Gathering and Dissemination of competitors information. (Business strategy, top clients branding materials offers and incentives to their clients)
- Identify and escalate priority issues on the competitors market share. (New setups, mushrooming labs etc.)
SELLING AND PROMOTING LANCET BRAND
- Marketing and selling Lancet services to existing and prospective customers to grow revenue.
- Represents Lancet in public relations events such as conferences, CME days to promote services of the organization.
- Constantly selling lancet services to new and existing client to maintain loyalty and client sat faction (doctors, administrators, directors, hospital managers, lab managers)
- Compile and submit reports to the Marketing Manager and/or as directed by Management.
Ability and/or Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Active listening
- Client-focus
- Prioritization and on-time execution of tasks
- Process improvement
- Problem-solving and solution orientation
- Strong interpersonal skills (people, social, emotional intelligence)
- Proactivity
- Team player who can self-motivate
- Performs well under pressure; thrives in fast-pace environment
- Growth mindset
How to Apply
Apply by sending your updated cv and copies of academic documents to career@lancet.co.ke
Applications should reach us by 5.00 pm on the closing date indicated on top of the advert.
