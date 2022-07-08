Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Client Relations Officer

Applications Time

2022-07-05 – 2022-07-12

About the position

The Client Relations Officer is responsible for facilitating the day-to-day communication between our clients and our Laboratory, ensuring exceptional client experience, and cultivating long-term client relationships with Pathologist Lancet Kenya.

The Officer will also maintain public relations with existing and prospective clients on behalf of Lancet by handling inbound and outbound queries from clients by making sure that relevant information and excellent customer service is provided to clients.

Challenging Demands of the Job

The typical demands of this job, that are outside of the direct control of the post holder, are the following:

Ability to work under pressure / and remain focused on the task at hand

Ability to maintain confidentiality and behave in an ethical manner

To be highly resilient and maintain a positive self-image.

Decisions and Judgments

The post holder works within a highly regulated environment which is characterised by clear work instructions and standard operating procedures.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Degree

Experience working in a Laboratory setting

Has at least 1-2 years Customer Experience

Strong working knowledge of office suites in computer applications

Summary of Key Responsibilities

DOCTORS’ HOSPITALS LIAISON

Liaise with doctors and Facilities to assist with queries, complaints and following up on patients results with relevant departments to ensure that doctor receives results.

Liaise with clients regarding test information, customer complaints and compliments to ensure that customers receive correct and adequate information and where necessary to ensure customer satisfaction.

Liaise with Lancet staff to respond to client queries.

Logging tasks for doctors’ orders where applicable (consumables, request forms etc.).

Route and redirect calls to appropriate resources to ensure that customers are assisted promptly by relevant parties.

Assist with collecting of samples from clients and doctors’ rooms and delivery of results where necessary.

MARKETING INTELLIGENCE

Review clients trend analysis (to avert any loss of business due to internal mitigatable occurrences)

Gathering and Dissemination of competitors information. (Business strategy, top clients branding materials offers and incentives to their clients)

Identify and escalate priority issues on the competitors market share. (New setups, mushrooming labs etc.)

SELLING AND PROMOTING LANCET BRAND

Marketing and selling Lancet services to existing and prospective customers to grow revenue.

Represents Lancet in public relations events such as conferences, CME days to promote services of the organization.

Constantly selling lancet services to new and existing client to maintain loyalty and client sat faction (doctors, administrators, directors, hospital managers, lab managers)

Compile and submit reports to the Marketing Manager and/or as directed by Management.

Ability and/or Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Active listening

Client-focus

Prioritization and on-time execution of tasks

Process improvement

Problem-solving and solution orientation

Strong interpersonal skills (people, social, emotional intelligence)

Proactivity

Team player who can self-motivate

Performs well under pressure; thrives in fast-pace environment

Growth mindset

How to Apply

Apply by sending your updated cv and copies of academic documents to career@lancet.co.ke

Applications should reach us by 5.00 pm on the closing date indicated on top of the advert.

Click Here to Apply