Legal Clerk

Job Purpose

The position is responsible for provision of cogent legal analysis and interpretation of information on legal matters to enable the Department of Legal Services operate efficiently and effectively.

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Conduct research to find important information related to the cases and legal issues being undertaken by the Commission;

Provide accurate and relevant interpretation of legal documents, contracts and/or agreements;

Identify risks to the Commission as well as the Department of Legal Services and ensure compliance to the Commission’s and the Department’s legal risk framework.

Contribute to the development of the Department of Legal Services’ Performance Contract and Work Plan;

Attend legal proceedings and take notes of relevant information for the cases;

Identify implications for cases from legal precedents or other legal information;

Participate in various tender evaluation committees to ensure that the Commission’s interests are legally protected;

Manage the Department of Legal Services’ litigation master diary and, where necessary, invite litigants for and fix hearing dates in all legal proceedings the Commission is party to;

Peruse court files as directed by the Head of Legal Services from time to time and prepare reports;

Compile and arrange documents for Commission and Legal and Policy Framework Committee meetings;

under the guidance of the Head of Legal Services, draft and handle correspondences both in writing and orally with external Advocates, Third Party Advocates and Insurers;

Keep a record of the legal files and other documents;

File legal documents in Courts of Law;

Serve Court pleadings in all legal proceedings the Commission is party to;

Prepare mention and hearing notices and affidavits of service in all proceedings the Commission is party to;

Prepare bring ups in all proceedings the Commission is party to;

Make proposals on the process service function’s work plan and budgets.

Ensure that all the legal files and documents are updated and kept in a systematic order so that they are readily available for use;

Provide on-going liaison at all Court Registries and Government departments; and

Undertake routine errands at public registries, courts, and other relevant offices.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications:

A Degree in Law from a recognised institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Must be a registered process server.

Must possess a current and valid process server certificate.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Have at least three (3) years proven work experience in a busy law firm or department.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution;

Knowledge of various legal processes, policies and procedures;

Basic knowledge of drafting court pleadings.

Ability to deliver results in a complex and dynamic environment;

Ability to demonstrate innovation;

Ability to work with minimum supervision and strict timelines;

Good communication skills;

Good analytical skills and an eye for detail; and

Knowledge of relevant computer applications.

How to ApplyUpon granting an offer of employment, the successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) (Must provide certificate or report); and

A Valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC)

Application to be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked at the top “Application for the position of……” and mailed OR delivered to:

The Commission Secretary

Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Williamson House 6th Floor

4th Ngong Avenue

P.O. Box 43126 – 00100

NAIROBI

To be received on or before 1st August 2022.