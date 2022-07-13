Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Dispatch Clerk – Pharmaceutical



Roles & Responsibilities



§ Receive dispatch orders to determine what is required in terms of dispatch work and coordination with the delivery team.

§ Sort out dispatch orders according to timelines and locations and decide which delivery team to assign them to with convenient route plans.

§ Create work orders and templates for dispatch team and provide them with information on routes and timelines.

§ Assist dispatch team in determining short and safe routes to destinations, to ensure timely and accurate deliveries.

§ Keep in constant contact with dispatch team to ensure that they are on accurate routes, and will deliver on time.

§ Supervise the loading and unloading of items from delivery trucks, ensuring that the right ones are loaded for delivery/dispatch purposes.

§ Monitor routes and status of field units to coordinate and prioritize their schedule.

§ Provide relevant field units with information about orders, obstacles and requirements.

§ Ensure that dispatch teams keep their delivery vehicles in good working condition.

§ Track deliveries or dispatch teams to determine their specific locations, for the purpose of informing customers.

§ Create and maintain logs of dispatch activities managed, and overseen during the shift, in sync with established procedures.

§ Enter data in computer system and maintain logs and records of calls, activities and other information record and keep track of relevant details necessary for reference in matters deliveries for the company and customers.

§ Receive emergency and non-emergency calls and record significant information.

§ Address rising issues, problems and requests from dispatch team, staff and customers by transmitting information or providing solutions.



Requirements

· Diploma in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business Administration or related field

· 1+ year of work experience in a busy distribution set up

· Ability to multitask and prioritize work

· Attention to detail

· Good computer skills (working knowledge of ERP preferred)

· Knowledge of basic stock taking procedures

· Good report writing skills

· Flexibility with change in work shifts

· Honesty, integrity, and ethics

§ Ability to relay information in a fast-paced environment.

How to Apply

Please send your applications to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke