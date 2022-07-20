Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Clerical Officer

Responsibilities

Computation of financial or other statistical records based on special source of information;

Compiling of statistical records;

Receiving, sorting out, filing and dispatching and other correspondence documents;

Preparation of personnel statistics/accounting/procurement documents;

Sorting and dispatching mails;

Filing, shelving and retrieval of files;

Compiling data and drafting simple letters;

Maintaining and efficient filing system;

Processing appointments and promotion, discipline and transfers; and

Preparing payment vouchers.

Qualifications

Four (4) years’ experience;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) C- (minus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

Proficiency in computer Application skills and;

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

How to Apply

For details on job description and specifications of the above advertised positions, visit our website http://www.nita.go.ke. Candidates are also required to download and duly fill the NITA APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR&A/F/33 using the link below: Interested persons who meet the requirements should submit their application through Post Office, email, or by hand delivery, clearly stating the position and job reference number on both the cover letter and envelope , together with a detailed CV, Certified Copies of Academic Certificates, Copy of National Identity Card, Names and Telephone Contacts ofthree referees, so as to reach the Authority by 8th August 2022 ,5.00 PM (East Africa Time) to:-

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

NATIONAL INDUTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORITY

P.O BOX 74494 -00200

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present Originals of the following documents during interviews:-

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts

Any other supporting documents and testimonials

Please note:

NITA is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution Chapter 232(1) on Fair Competition and Merit, Representation of Kenyan diverse communities and Affording equal employment opportunities to Men and Women, Members of all Ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification