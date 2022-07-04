Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed in principle to join Manchester United as a free agent.

The Danish midfielder has been weighing up offers from United and Brentford, where he spent the second half of last season, before he decided to sign for United until 2025.

MEN Sport understands United have received a verbal commitment from Eriksen that he will join the club this summer. The Danish international has agreed to a three-year contract with the Reds who are in the midst of drawing up the paperwork.

Eriksen returned to the Premier League with Brentford last season after recovering from a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. The 30-year-old would go on to make 11 appearances for the Bees, scoring once and grabbing four assists.

The news of the agreement comes after Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear he wants to leave United following a slow start to the club’s business in the transfer window this summer. The 37-year-old subsequently failed to report for pre-season training on Monday, citing family reasons.

United are now set to make two signings before they leave on their pre-season tour on Friday with Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia currently at Carrington completing his medical.