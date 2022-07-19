Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Supermodel Chrissy Teigen is celebrating one year of sobriety while reflecting on her past relationship with booze.

In the Instagram post she shared on Monday July 18, 36-year-old Teigen got candid about some of the moments she missed out on when she was under the influence.

Teigen admitted she sometimes misses “feeling loopy and carefree” but acknowledged that drinking just didn’t give her “that fun feeling” toward the end.

She wrote;

Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.

Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.

While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo

Prior to hitting the new milestone, Teigen regularly updated her fans with how many days she’s managed to stay off the booze, however she’s admitted that it hasn’t been easy.

She explained back in 2017 that her drinking was getting out of control. In January, the model celebrated hitting the six-month mark of her sobriety.