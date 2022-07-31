Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – Chris Rock has opened about getting slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

During an appearance at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Friday night, the 57-year-old comedian discussed how he tried to move past the incident and compared the 53-year-old actor to the currently incarcerated hip-hop mogul Suge Knight.

His appearance took place just hours after the King Richard star apologized for his actions in a video that was shared to his Instagram account.

Rock said via CNN that ‘everybody is trying to be a f***ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims.’

The Grown Ups actor then expressed that going through the experience of ‘getting smacked by Suge Smith’ was something that he had to work through quickly.

The performer noted that, after getting slapped, ‘I went to work the next day, I got kids.’

Rock also quipped: ‘Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.’

On Friday, July 29, Will Smith shared an apology video for Chris Rock. He apologized to Rock as he addresses why he didn’t apologize during his acceptance speech for best actor.

He also extended his apologies to Rock’s mother, Rose Rock, and brother Tony Rock for his behavior.