Monday, July 4, 2022 – Comedian Chris Rock and actress Lake Bell have fuelled rumors of dating after being spotted out on a dinner date.

Page Six obtained exclusive photos in which the couple were spotted leaving a dinner date at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Saturday night.

The comedian, 57, wore a white sweater with matching white pants, which he accessorized with brown dress shoes and aviator sunglasses tucked into his shirt.

Bell, 43, opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a wrap top with a plunging neckline and black jeans. She completed her chic look with black slingback heels and her brunette tresses styled in loose waves.

It was also gathered that the duo arrived around 8:45 p.m. and dined for almost two hours. According to an eyewitness, Rock and Bell were holding hands as they walked out of the upscale Italian restaurant, but immediately let go of each other when they saw the photographers.

This is coming less than one month after the two were spotted together at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a Cardinals game. The rumored pair were hanging out in a box together, as seen in footage obtained by TMZ at the time, though they appeared to keep a low profile at the event.