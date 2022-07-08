Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Chris Pratt has apologized after UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya hit back at him for criticizing the UFC 276 main event.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner. While it wasn’t the barnburner that most expected, Adesanya did enough to earn the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards and retain his belt.

Shortly after Adesanya’s win, Pratt made an appearance on ESPN’s UFC 276 post-fight show and was asked to evaluate the 185lb champ’s win.

He said;

“I’m going to say this as humbly as I can — I’ve never stepped into the Octagon.

“I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor, but I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out like, all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-pat [performance]. I’m like, c’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.”

Adesanya triggered the apology after he posted a clip from the 2008 film “Wanted,” in which Pratt’s character gets drilled in the face with a keyboard. Keys fly off the keyboard after hitting Pratt and in slow motion spell out “F*UCK YOU” across the screen.

Good morning. 😊

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022

Reacting to Adesanya’s tweet, Pratt wrote “You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping champ.”

Next up for Adesanya is expected to be Alex Pereira. Following a knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira also voiced his displeasure with Adesanya’s performance.