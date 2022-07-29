Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – The mother of slain former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT expert Chris Musando has urged Kenyans to vote for Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the August 9th election.

Speaking on Thursday during the 5th commemoration of his son’s death, Mama Mary Oloo urged Kenyans to vote for Raila Odinga because he is the only candidate who has Kenyans’ interests at heart.

He also said Jakom didn’t participate in the killing of her son and he will transform the country‘s economy once elected President in August.

“I want to urge Kenyans to vote for Raila. He is the one who will change this country,” Msando’s mother said.

The mother also said the government is yet to do anything to establish who killed Musando on July 28th, 2017.

“Since Chris died I have been in so much pain. Even his children have been really disturbed.

“We are yet to get justice in court. We have never received any information from the government regarding the death of my son… We have even never been called to court over the issue.” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.