Monday, July 4, 2022 – Chris Brown has said the public is only interested in negative news about him but go silent when he drops an album.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to pour out his mind about his latest album.

He wrote:

“July 8th breezy deluxe album. Not that it matters…

“Seems like yall only invest in the negative stories about me.

“Chris gets in trouble (the whole world is on it). Chris drops album (crickets emoji).”