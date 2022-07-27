Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Chloe Madeley shared a nude picture of herself on Instagram.

The heavily pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with rugby player James Haskell, posted the photos with a caption promoting body positivity.

The TV personality wrote:

“I was asked on IG this morning if I’m excited to get back in shape post pregnancy. I nearly skipped over the question so I didn’t have to answer it and undoubtedly have my answer be misconstrued and misjudged.

“Because the answer is yes. I am extremely excited to rehab my body postnatally; my core, my pelvic floor, my glutes, everything that has had to shift, make way and change for my little potato will need to be rehabbed and nursed back to health. I am excited to PATIENTLY watch my physique change again, too.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t LOVE my pregnant body…clearly I do.”

The 35-year-old went on to share how passionate she is about her body.

