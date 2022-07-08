Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Chinese Directors of Simba Casinos are on the spot for treating Kenyan staff in an inhumane manner.

A disgruntled Kenyan, who works at one of the Casinos, sent Alai a video of a Chinese boss attacking a female staff who cried for help, prompting her colleagues to intervene.

The rogue Chinese boss physically assaulted the helpless lady for unknown reasons.

Alai led Netizens in calling for the deportation of the Chinese directors for breaking the law.

“The Chinese directors of Simba Casinos treat the staff in a very inhuman way. It’s just sad that this is allowed to continue. This group should be deported,” Alai posted and shared the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.