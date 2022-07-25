Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Several passengers lost their lives while others sustained serious injuries after the matatu they were travelling in was involved in a fatal accident Monday morning.

According to reports, the ill-fated matatu that was being driven recklessly collided with a lorry.

A chilling video shared on social media shows curious members of the public gathering around the scene of the accident.

The matatu was written off due to the impact.

This fatal accident comes barely 24hrs after a Modern Coast bus plunged into River Nithi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.