Friday, 15 July 2022 – Six people died on Friday, three of whom were burnt beyond recognition after a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle burst into flames after colliding with a saloon car in Yatta.

The 14-seater PSV burst into flames after a head-on collision with a saloon car at a diversion at Kwa Majini Bridge along Matuu-Kithimani Road in Yatta.

The area police base commander said ten people who sustained burns from the incident had been evacuated to Matuu Level IV Hospital for medication.

Below is a chilling video and photos from the scene of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.