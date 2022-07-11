Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 July 2022 – A young Ugandan couple perished in the wee hours of Sunday morning after a speeding train crashed their vehicle at the Nakawa railway crossing line.

The nasty accident happened at 3:30 am.

The victims, Caroline Aturinda and her boyfriend Nobert Tezikara, were returning home after partying in a famous nightclub.

Another lady who was in their company also died.

In a video making rounds on social media, the train driver is seen hooting and flashing lights to warn the couple driving in Mercedes Benz registration number UBJ 053N in vain.

Below is a video showing how the accident occurred.

