Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid his uncertain future at Manchester United.

This is coming after the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar stunned United last week when he told the club he wishes to leave if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer amid his concerns that the Red Devils are not moving forward quickly enough.

The Athletic also reported last month that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, where a move to Stamford Bridge was among the subjects they discussed.

It is said that talks have since continued between the US businessman and Mendes with Boehly and fellow director Behdad Eghbali thought to be interested in signing the former Real Madrid striker.

Chelsea coach, Tuchel is an admirer of Ronaldo and has previously suggested that he would like to work with him.

‘Time will tell, but I think it is not a secret that any team in the world without Cristiano [Ronaldo] is in some parts of the game a weaker team,’ said Tuchel, speaking last year.

‘He is one of the greatest who has ever played this game, and he proves it every time he is on the field.

‘Now [he is] in the Premier League and in the Champions League, so they lost a big champion, a big point of reference and a big personality. But you can win games and be a strong team without Cristiano Ronaldo. This is also true.’

Ronaldo did not report for training on Monday July 4, due to family reasons but Sportsmail reported on Sunday that he will hold talks with Erik ten Hag upon his return as he looks to resolve his future.