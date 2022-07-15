Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Chelsea have ended their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo after talks between manager Thomas Tuchel and co-owner Todd Boehly.

Back in May, the American billionaire raised the prospect of bringing Manchester United’s wantaway star to Stamford Bridge following a meeting with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal.

Following the discussions, the decision was made not to pursue the 37-year-old because Tuchel believes the arrival of Ronaldo may have potentially steal some of the limelight from Sterling, whom Chelsea view as a marquee signing and dressing room leader.

The Portuguese is yet to join United on their pre-season tour after informing the club that he wants to leave after they missed out on Champions League football following a disastrous campaign.

Reports have claimed that a club in Saudi Arabia is offering to sign Ronaldo and pay him £105m a year.