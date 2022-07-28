Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been spotted having a good time with his new flame, just days after divorcing his wife of 13 years.

According to Mail Online, the German coach has been in Sardinia with his new Brazilian girlfriend, Natalie Max, enjoying his holiday before the resumption for the new season.

The 48-year-old, who had been married to journalist Sissi Tuchel for 13 years, was granted a divorce by a judge at London’s High Court just last week.

The Blues boss was seen with 35-year-old Ms Max on a boat at the Mediterranean Island where they were seen holding hands and laughing as they swam in the sea. He made the trip with the business owner during a short break between his team’s tour of the United States which ended on Sunday and a friendly with Italian side Udinese tomorrow.

The pair, both of whom have two daughters, are staying in a villa which costs £20,000 a night, the Sun reports.

One holidaymaker told the paper: ‘They looked very much in love. At one stage Natalie ran her hand round the back of his neck and leaned in for a kiss.

‘They went swimming, chilled on the beach, lunched in the hotel’s restaurant and got a boat to the island of Caprera.’

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager was granted a divorce by Mr Justice Mostyn at the High Court in London on Wednesday, July 20, after he was satisfied there was no way of salvaging the marraige.

Mrs Tuchel had filed for divorce at the end of March, citing irreconcilable differences, with one source telling the Mail on Sunday that they had tried to avoid splitting but ‘in the end there was no other way.’

They added that it was ‘very sad and now it is all about making sure their daughters are the top priority’.

Mrs Tuchel had moved to Britain last August seven months after her husband had come to the UK after being given the Chelsea job.

He had initially stayed in a hotel in Cobham, Surrey, near to the club’s training ground.

The Chelsea boss, who is reportedly paid £7million a year, is believed to have reached a settlement with his former wife.

