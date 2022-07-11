Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – A chef, tired of answering “tell me about yourself” questions, has come up with a solution.

She created a PDF about herself and now sends it whenever anyone asks her about herself.

She shared her chat with a contact and her response when the same question came up.

The contact was shocked when she sent a PDF about herself. In response, she told the person that a lot of people ask the same question and she hates typing, hence the PDF.

Many Twitter users applauded her for the solution and said they too will try the method.