Monday, July 11, 2022 – A chef, tired of answering “tell me about yourself” questions, has come up with a solution.
She created a PDF about herself and now sends it whenever anyone asks her about herself.
She shared her chat with a contact and her response when the same question came up.
The contact was shocked when she sent a PDF about herself. In response, she told the person that a lot of people ask the same question and she hates typing, hence the PDF.
Many Twitter users applauded her for the solution and said they too will try the method.
