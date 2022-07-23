Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of holding crucial election materials that were being used by the three Venezuelans to set up key technology infrastructure ahead of the August 9 polls.

On Thursday, the Venezuelans who are employees of Smartmatic International were arrested at JKIA and accused of holding crucial IEBC data. Chebukati intervened and the three were later released.

However, on Friday evening, Chebukati said the three officials were released but their phones, computers and flash disks were confiscated by DCI

“The National Police Service has, most importantly, confiscated all electronic items including mobile phones, laptops, and flash disks in the custody of the said personnel which electronic items contain important and sensitive information relating to the forthcoming elections as well as projects undertaken by them for other countries. The said personnel were compelled to give passwords to the confiscated phones and gadgets resulting in violations of rights of privacy,” Chebukati said in a press release.

He further called out the National Police Service for lying that the items seized had been released to them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.