Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now cleared the air on the printing of excess Forms 34A and 34B which are used to declare presidential results.

This is after Azimio candidate Raila Odinga raised concerns over the printing of excess forms with Deputy President William Ruto also agreeing with him; a move that prompted IEBC to convene an urgent meeting with their representatives to clear the air.

Addressing the press after the meeting, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed that the controversial decision to print two copies of Forms 34A and 34B was reached following an advisory by the Greece firm contracted to print electoral materials.

According to Chebukati, only one copy of the form will be used for the transmission of the presidential election results.

The second one will not be used but sealed and kept at the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

He explained that the company contracted to print the results Form booklets in carbonated format hence the reason for each of the forms being printed in pairs.

Chebukati further stated that the move was not aimed at compromising the results of the August 9 polls as claimed by a section of politicians.

He noted that the printing firm had advised the commission that printing a single form would not give a clear impression of the results, hence the move to duplicate them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.