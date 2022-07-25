Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to come clean on his intentions regarding three foreigners who were caught with sensitive election materials upon landing in the country.

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) made public detailed information on three Venezuelan IT gurus allegedly contracted by the IEBC for the purposes of the August polls.

In a statement, Karua indirectly insinuated that Chebukati was in bed with Kenya Kwanza to rig the elections.

“Whether contracted or not is not the issue. Since when do people casually walk around with electoral materials? Chebukati and IEBC should explain what the law and procedure require,” Karua stated in a public statement.

In an expose by the DCI boss George Kinoti, three foreigners identified as Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos, Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia and Salvador Javier Sosa Suarez were carrying the sensitive election materials as personal belongings which were destined for a private office in Nairobi and not the IEBC as Chebukati had claimed.

The bag contained 17 rolls of stickers targeted to serve various polling stations estimated to be 10,000 in number targeted to serve 10 counties.

They are Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Meru, Machakos, Murang’a, Bomet, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua and Kericho.

In a separate bag, Carmago was also found in possession of a personal laptop, a personal monitor, five flash discs, one mobile phone and assorted personal computer accessories.

The mentioned counties are perceived battlegrounds in the forthcoming election, with questions emerging on IEBC’s credibility to carry out a free and fair election.

