Sunday, July 24, 2022 – A social media user has shared a video showing the moment two thugs drugged their dog and stole a bicycle that had been parked outside the house.

CCTV footage posted on Facebook showed the suspected thugs giving the dog a stupefying substance before getting into the house, where they made away with a bicycle.

The incident happened in broad daylight while most of the family members were inside the house.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.