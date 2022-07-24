Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, July 24, 2022 – A social media user has shared a video showing the moment two thugs drugged their dog and stole a bicycle that had been parked outside the house.
CCTV footage posted on Facebook showed the suspected thugs giving the dog a stupefying substance before getting into the house, where they made away with a bicycle.
The incident happened in broad daylight while most of the family members were inside the house.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
