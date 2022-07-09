Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 09 July 2022 – Thugs believed to be behind shop break-ins in Kikuyu town were captured on CCTV executing their evil mission at night.

The three thugs broke into several shops in the middle of the night and stole unknown goods before fleeing.

So skilled are the thugs that they broke into the shops using metals and failed to raise the attention of guards who man the business premises.

They had a saloon car which they used to ferry the stolen goods.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.