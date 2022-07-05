Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – Members of a criminal gang believed to be behind house break-ins at Ngoingwa Estate – a middle-class residence in Thika, were captured on CCTV cameras carrying out a robbery attack on Monday night.

The thugs stormed into one of the houses in the estate in the middle of the night while armed with crude weapons.

They were captured in the video tip-toeing as they tried to break into the home.

While it is not clear whether they managed to rob the occupants, cases of house break-ins in the popular estate are common.

This was revealed by social media users who live in the estate.

“Ngoingwa has been trending for a long time. It’s like Rongai where people are leaving their houses vacant to either rent in a safer zone or rebuild in a gated community,” a social media user wrote.

“What’s up with Ngoingwa? Too many break-ins now,” another one added.

Watch the footage.

