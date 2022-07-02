Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – A Catholic Priest, Fr. Evaristus Bassey, has shared photos of ”Virgin Mary” that appeared at the St. Charles Lwanga in Nigeria.

Fr Evaristus shared photos of the ”Virgin Mary” and said many people including non-Catholics ‘saw her image.’

He wrote;

”On Wednesday 22-6-2022 the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in one of our parishes in Calabar, St. Charles Lwanga. It was something more than 100 people witnessed, even a Protestant pastor who came to visit his cousin, the assistant priest.

He took these pictures. The rays around her were too bright for a clear picture. She moved up to the Shrine dedicated to her and then was taken up. It was amazing, the entire aura around the parish, that evening. She didn’t say anything to anyone. But I think she came to assure of God’s presence with us.

Even the rays of light on the premises showed there was something happening. May the prayers of our Blessed Mother help our country Nigeria. Amen.”

See for yourselves