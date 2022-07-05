Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Kakamega Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi on Sunday added a new twist to the ongoing political animosity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

Uhuru and his deputy have lately been embroiled in an acrimonious fallout that has degenerated into a war of words.

Speaking to the press after the church service, Obanyi revealed that they made attempts to reunite Uhuru and Ruto but failed spectacularly.

While calling for peace and unity ahead of polls, Obanyi said the two leaders should cease disparaging each other in public.

According to Obanyi, the church attempted to have them iron out their differences but that did not see the light of day to date.

“Baadhi yetu walijaribu kuongea na hao na hata kujaribu kuwaonyesha moyo wa kuwasaidia waweze kuwa pamoja lakini kidogo inaonekana kwamba imekua ngumu kwao.”

“Ata kama wanaeza kuwa na tofatuti miongoni mwao. Si mzuri waonyeshane mbele ya wananchi ambao waliwachagua kwa kurushiana maneno na hawa ni viongozi ambao wanaongoza nchi,” Obanyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST