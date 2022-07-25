Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Laikipia County Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, is among Kenyans who are in a celebratory mood after Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga said he will boycott Tuesday’s Presidential Debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

The announcement was made by Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua on Sunday who said Baba will not share a podium with Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto.

Mutua said his boss is a man with a lot of integrity and he cannot share a podium with Ruto who he said is as dirty as a pig when it comes to the matter of integrity and corruption.

Reacting to the decision of Raila Odinga to boycott the debate, Cate Waruguru who is one of Ruto’s phalanxes from the Mt Kenya region, laughed off Raila Odinga’s decision, saying Baba had sensed defeat in August.

Terming him as a ‘state project’, Waruguru said Raila feared facing the hustler movement led by William Ruto.

“Ati project ametorokea Debate? Freedom is coming, mama ni Simba daughter of Zion Kazi Ni Kazi Hustler Nation,” Waruguru wrote on her Facebook page.

