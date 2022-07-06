Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The goal of St. John’s Community Centre (SJCC) is to empower communities by effectively addressing root causes of poverty and injustices for the attainment of sustainable livelihoods.

Our OVC programs aim at improving the quality of life of over 10,000 orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) and their families by providing greater access to and uptake of quality health and social services.

St John’s Community Centre is seeking professionals who have the required qualifications and experience and professionals who are fully committed to improving and safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable orphans, young people and their respective household members, to fill the for the following vacancies.

Case Management Officers

Location: Kiambu, Kenya

Key Responsibilities:

Providing training and management of Community Health Volunteers. Support CHV in enrolment and orientation of OVC Households.

Coordination, implementation, and monitoring of all assigned project activities as outlined in the Detailed Implementation Plan in line with organizations principles and standards, donor and GOK requirements, and good practices. These activities include: Coordinating visits for monitoring OVC; providing OVC with age-appropriate prevention services;

Training OVC guardians on positive parenting practices; Advocacy to reduce stigma and discrimination;

Promoting HIV testing of OVC and linking themto appropriate treatment and care services;

Referral and support for OVC and their households to access education, health, birth certificates and other safety nets;

Provide psychosocial support to OVC and their households. Provide technical support and monitor capacity building activities to LCHVs, CHVs and Link Desk Persons to ensure effective and quality service provision.

Create community and Government linkages for broader community engagement in case management and Quality improvement of service delivery.

Ensure client files are updated.

Verify data collected by CHV’s, using the designated tools, for M&E and financial purposes.

Utilize the analyzed data for decision making in collaboration with the CHV’s, project

coordinator and other community resource people and service providers to improve service

delivery to OVC.

Document case/success stories.

Monitor and report any challenges and/or gaps to inform adjustments to plans and implementation schedules.

Represent the project in meetings at sub-county, ward and locational levels, Technical working groups, and other events as requested, to support forging relations with the GOK, other stakeholders, the community and project beneficiaries.

Ensuring accurate collection/ compilation of documents for financial accountability.

Preparation of periodic progress reports.

Qualifications Required

Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, Social work, Community Health, Community development,

Development studies, Psychology and related disciplines from a credible institution.

Post graduate Certificates in project management, counselling psychology, child

development and HIV management will have added advantage

Computer literate (MS Word, Ms Excel, Ms PowerPoint, Ms Outlook, Internet)

3 years’ experience in undertaking OVC Programs funded by USAID or other international

donors.

Extensive knowledge of generally accepted professional social and community work

principles and practices

The Case Management Officer should have the following personal skills and qualifications:

Capable of working in a rapidly changing environment with firm deadlines

Strong interpersonal communication and cross -cultural skills

High personal integrity and confidentiality

Commitment to quality work for OVC and adherence to standards

Proven decision-making, advocacy skills and ability to work under minimum supervision.

Ability to ride motorcycle with valid riding license will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications, complete with a CV, copies of ID card, Current certificate of good conduct, Certificates and testimonials, names, email and telephone numbers of three professional referees and a reliable personal telephone number.

Address application to:

The Deputy Director / Human Resource Manager, St. John’s Community Centre.

Email: sjcc2020jobs@gmail.com.

In the Email, indicate the job title as the subject.

To be received not later than 8th July 2022.

Kindly note that, only short -listed persons will be contacted.

NB: Canvassing will lead to disqualification.

ST. JOHN’S COMMUNITY CENTRE – PUMWANI

P.O. Box 16254-00610 Nairobi Kenya.

Office Mobile No. +254 723 701 945

EMAIL: info@sjccpumwani.org / sjcc.pumwani@gmail.com