Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Caroline Aturinda and her boyfriend Nobert perished in the wee hours of Sunday morning after the Mercedes Benz they were travelling in collided with a train.

They were returning home from a nightclub when the accident occurred.

A video of Caroline and Nobert dancing in the club on the fateful night has surfaced.

Little did they know that it was their last dance.

Caroline was set to graduate on July 29 after pursuing a Diploma in law.

Watch an emotional video showing the couple’s last moments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.