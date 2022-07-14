Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Cardi B has revealed that she has never had a nanny for her 4-year-old daughter.

The 29-year-old rapper, who is mother to 4-year-old daughter Kulture and her newborn son Wave, detailed a scary ER experience she recently had with her son.

Before sitting down for an interview with Vogue Singapore, Cardi was forced to push back the meeting 24 hours after Wave had made a trip to the emergency room after both of her children had fallen sick.

She said: “It’s been very stressful. I’ve been up all night and all day with my baby for the past two days—but what can you do, you know?”

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” she admitted. “I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my mum more—having kids helps you see things a little bit different.”

She recalled how she thought before becoming a mum that she would hire a nanny to help with her baby while she travelled for work.

When her daughter Kulture arrived, Cardi’s plan to hire help changed.

She said: “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.’

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

Cardi added that while she’s grateful for her mother’s support, she doesn’t take advantage of her ability to watch her kids.

She said: “Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”

The rapper also spoke about raising her children to be the best possible versions of themselves as well as understand the privilege they’ve been given in life.

“I want her to do amazing things when she grows up,” she said of Kulture. “I want her to be smarter than me—just be the better version of me.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid.’ They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.

“Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a– for it.”