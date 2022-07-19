Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – American stand-up comedian and writer, Jak Knight’s death at 28 has been ruled as a suicide after a gunshot wound.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Knight died in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 14.

An autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Cornoner confirmed that the comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday as he suffered from a gunshot wound according to People.

Knight’s death was ruled as a suicide by the coroner.

He was best known for his stand-up comedy acts as well as co-crating and starring in Peacock series Bust Down,

A representative for Knight’s family confirmed that he passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday, but there was no official word on a cause of death at the time.

‘Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,’ the rep said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Seattle native had been starring in Bust Down alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman, who all are credited with co-creating the single-camera show.