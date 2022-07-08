Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again exuded confidence in beating his competitor, Raila Odinga at the ballot come August.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza campaign trail, Ruto hit out at Raila, accusing him of sponsoring fake opinion polls just to remain relevant.

This follows the recent surveys which have shown that Ruto was trailing Raila slightly more than a month to the polls.

But according to Ruto, Raila may have realized that he is losing and is desperately sponsoring opinion polls to look strong.

Besides, he said his recently launched Kenya Kwanza manifesto is superior to the one for Azimio la Umoja.

“Hawa watu tumewashinda na akili, tumewashinda na mpango,manifesto yetu inashinda yao. Tumewashida na kila kitu,sasa wamebaki tu na mambo mawili, wanatengeneza opinion poll ya ukora, wanasema sijui nani ako mbele,” Ruto said.

Ruto, who is making his first attempt at the presidency, said fake opinion polls will not help Raila win the August elections.

“Sisi tunawambia wacheni opinion poll ya ukora, kura ni tarehe tisa mwezi wa nane hawa wananchi wataamua,” Ruto added.

Ruto further accused Raila of planning to use the deep state to ascend to power against the wishes of Kenyans.

However, he maintained that he would not allow anyone to rig his votes, adding that was ready to protect every ballot that would be put in his basket.

“Do I look like a person whose election can be stolen? That is a dream,” Ruto said as the crowd cheered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.