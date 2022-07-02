Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Singer, Britney Spears’ estranged dad, Jamie Spears, has denied bugging her bedroom while serving as her conservator.

Jamie, 69, submitted a sworn declaration to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 29 nine months after a bombshell New York Times documentary accused him of recording Britney, 40, in her California home.

“I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false,” Jamie said in court documents according to Page Six who claim to have seen the documents.

“I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship,” he added. “I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie also said “under penalty of perjury” that “if called and sworn as a witness,” he “could and would testify” that his declaration is “true and correct.”

However, he didn’t not deny in his declaration about the Times’ reporting that he had allegedly spied on Britney’s phone. He ignored the claim.

In “The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears,” which premiered on FX and Hulu in September 2021, a former security employee claimed that Jamie Spears had secretly captured more than 180 hours of audio recordings of Britney in her bedroom, including conversations with her children and lawyer, in addition to monitoring the text messages, calls and internet history on her cellphone.

The whistleblower, Alex Vlasov — whose firm, Black Box Security, Jamie Spears hired to protect Britney during her conservatorship supported his allegations by providing alleged recordings, emails and texts to the Times, which concurrently published a front-page report detailing what it described as “an intense surveillance apparatus.”

Jamie’s lawyer then, Vivian Lee Thoreen, said in a statement in the documentary that her client’s “actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney [Samuel D. Ingham III] and/or the court,” though neither explicitly denied Vlasov’s claims at the time.

Then, in January, Rosengart enlisted former FBI special agent Sherine Ebadi to investigate the newspaper’s reporting, and she corroborated that Jamie had “engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney’s] privacy and civil liberties.”

As recently as this week, Britney and Jamie’s attorneys have accused each other’s clients of dodging requests to sit for depositions regarding the conservatorship, which controlled the “Toxic” singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years prior to its termination in November 2021.