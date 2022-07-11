Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – A bride was left stunned by the Pastor officiating at her wedding after he added a twist to the exchange of their wedding vows.

While taking her through her exchange of vows, the Pastor asked her to vow that her breasts would be used to satisfy her husband at all times.

The bride acted surprised as she looked at the Pastor to be sure he was serious and then went on to affirm the vow.

Watch the video below…