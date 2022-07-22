Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – A dispute between two families in line at Disney World in Florida turned ugly when the altercation escalated into an all-out fight.

Somewhere in Fantasyland between Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight on Wednesday, July 20, the warring families traded punches and profanity, as onlookers screamed.

The fracas continued at the Orlando, Florida, theme park for several minutes before Disney park personnel and security ended it.

“We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that,” an eyewitness told Fox 35.

According to reports, the incident began when a female Disney guest waiting to get into Mickey’s PhilharMagic realized she had left her phone on her electric conveyance vehicle and left the line to get it, while her family remained. When she returned, another family tried to block her from rejoining the line. Her family then reportedly waited outside the theater and confronted the other group.

“We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister,” one of them reportedly said to the other family.

From there, the confrontation resulted in a shouting match and then a physical fight before security and law enforcement got involved.

One of the men involved ended up hospitalized with a facial laceration with others suffering smaller bruises.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they had arrested three people for misdemeanor battery.

Watch the video below…

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy.



But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security?? pic.twitter.com/rKnRAgFef2 — sweetisme (@sweetisme3) July 21, 2022