Friday, 22 July 2022 – Many Kenyans believe police officers are not learned and that most of them are academic dwarfs.

However, one brave female police officer from Nakuru has proved Kenyans wrong by scaling her education to the top despite the financial challenges facing many police officers.

Inspector Margaret Awino Ong’ale is set to graduate with a post graduate Diploma in Forensic Science from Kenyatta University.

The female cop is a graduate of Master of Security Management and Police Studies from Kenyatta University, Bachelor of Security Management and Police Studies at Kenyatta University, she also holds a Diploma in Crime Management and Prevention from Kenyatta University and currently pursuing her Doctorate Degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration at Mount Kenya University.

Margaret Awino who is based at DCI Rift Valley Regional Headquarters is now set to get her Post graduate Diploma in Forensic Science as she continues to aim higher in her police career.

Inspector Awino, an investigating officer in an ongoing case, has been hailed for her steadfastness in upholding the law and refusing to take bribes to compromise cases in her hands.

Last year, three suspects were arrested by EACC officials in Mombasa after attempting to offer a bribe to the officer to secure the release of detained containers without paying taxes.

In a report filed in Mombasa, the suspects, were nabbed at Jawembe Hotel within Ganjoni area for the offence of Offering Financial Benefit to a public officer c/sec 5(i) of Bribery Act of 2016.

At the same time, they were caught with Ksh700,000 meant to be used to commit the offence, which was kept by EACC officers as exhibit.

Inspector Awino is truly an iron lady who is not taking any threats from the tax evaders and they would have no choice other than meeting their tax obligations.

Indeed, KRA has hence experienced an increase in collection of tax in export section since the case was brought to light as tax evaders were put on the spot.