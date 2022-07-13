Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Bradley Cooper and Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, are dating.

Abedin, who was formerly married to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, has been seeing the actor for the past few months, multiple insiders tell Page Six.

They were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is close with both of them.

One well-placed source said: “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

A Hollywood insider confirms that “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet. “Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”